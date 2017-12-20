Catt Sadler (Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

(RADIO ALICE) – On Wednesday, Catt Sadler, co-host of Daily Pop on E! Entertainment said she is leaving the network after learning her co-host on the show, Jason Kennedy makes close to double her salary.

In a statement, the 43-year-old television personality said she had to speak up. “How can we make it better for the next generation of girls if we do not stand for what is fair and just?”

According to the Associated Press, E! does not discuss salaries, but said they “compensate employees fairly” and “appropriately based on their roles.” The network said Kennedy has “more extensive duties” than Sadler, which includes their red carpet features.

