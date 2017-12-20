(Courtesy of Disney Books)

Disney has released the cast for the upcoming film adaptation of the young adult book series Artemis Fowl.

The book series by Eoin Colfer follows the adventures of the 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl as he battles a race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

The film adaptation is being directed and co-produced by Kenneth Branagh and will star newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role. According to Disney, Shaw was chosen from over 1200 candidates to land his very first onscreen role.

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums “a kleptomaniacal dwarf who works for the fairies”, Judi Dench as Commander Root “the leader of the fairy police force”, Lara McDonnell as Captain Holly Short, and Nonso Anozie as Artemis Fowl’s bodyguard Butler.

Artemis Fowl is scheduled to hit theaters in late 2019.

If you want to catch-up on the book series, head over to Disney Books.

