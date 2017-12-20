(Courtesy of Arby's)

The holiday season just got meatier with Arby’s ‘Meat Sweats’.

Don’t grab your credit card just yet as they are not for retail. They must be “earned” by sharing your pictures of meats on Twitter and Instagram.

“Arby’s is choosing select carnivores nationwide who have shared via their social channels their feats of meat throughout 2017, such as conquering the brand’s famous Meat Mountain or smoking a slab or ribs to perfection,” Arby’s said in a press release.

The ‘meat sweats’ include a zip-up hoodie and sweatpants with photo-realistic meat pattern.

So start sharing if you hope to be chosen.

