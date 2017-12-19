Ocean's 8 (credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

(RADIO ALICE) – Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming film Ocean’s 8 starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

The story follows Danny Ocean’s sister, Debbie (Bullock), fresh out of jail and planning steal a necklace at the annual Met Gala in New York City. Just like the original “Ocean’s” movies starring George Clooney in the lead role, Ocean needs to put together a team to pull off the heist.

Bullock and Clooney starred together in Alfonso Cuarón’s Academy Award-winning movie Gravity.

Joining Bullock and Blanchett will be Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter and Sarah Paulson. Matt Damon is said to reprise his role as ‘Linus Caldwell’ as well as appearances by James Corden, Dakota Fanning, The Kardashians, Anna Wintour, Katie Holmes and Adriana Lima.

Watch the preview, here…





A :15 second teaser was released on Monday, that gave a quick preview to the trailer.





Last week, Warner Bros. revealed the official movie poster for Ocean’s 8. “Join the dream scheme. #Oceans8 hits theaters June 2018.” the caption reads.

Ocean’s 8 will be in theaters on June 8, 2018.



©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.