(Courtesy of Comedy Central)

Niecy Nash told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that the gang is looking ti revive Reno 911! for another film.

Nash, who played Deputy Raineesha Williams in the series, says that it is just a matter of timing with the ensemble cast.

ā€œIā€™m trying to get everybody to commit to it this summer!ā€

The original series ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009 with the feature film Reno 911!: Miami in 2007 and featured Kerri Kenney as Deputy Trudy Wiegel and co-creators Thomas Lennon (Lt. Jim Dangle) and Robert Ben Garant (Deputy Travis Junior).