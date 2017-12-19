(Courtesy of Comedy Central)

Niecy Nash told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview that the gang is looking ti revive Reno 911! for another film.

Nash, who played Deputy Raineesha Williams in the series, says that it is just a matter of timing with the ensemble cast.

“I’m trying to get everybody to commit to it this summer!”

The original series ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009 with the feature film Reno 911!: Miami in 2007 and featured Kerri Kenney as Deputy Trudy Wiegel and co-creators Thomas Lennon (Lt. Jim Dangle) and Robert Ben Garant (Deputy Travis Junior).