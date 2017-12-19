Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.19.2017
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am –Selena’s mom is worried sick about her daughter, Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’ lawsuit dismissed, and Amtrak train traveled at 80 M.P.H. far over limit before derailing!
7-8am –Eminem sold his house for a huge loss,’The Office’ revival eyed at NBC, Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman’s prenup goes public, proposed ballot measure would raise bridge tolls up to three dollars, and the young kid with the suitcase!
8-9am –Jay Leno spotted in San Francisco driving an upside-down Camaro, the new Ocean’s 8 trailer has been released, unidentified flying object footage has been released to the public, and men are babies when they’re sick!
9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!
