Photo: Brendan Walter

By Jon Wiederhorn

How could Lorde’s Melodrama — which many critics have listed as one of the year’s best albums — possibly sound any better? Fans might be able to find out on April 8 when the standard and deluxe editions of the record come out on vinyl.

The deluxe edition comes with a hand-drawn sleeve and six photo inserts and a special collector’s edition of the album will follow later in the year. Fans can pre-order the vinyl versions of Melodrama here.

Lorde’s North American tour with Run the Jewels and Mitski launches March 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

