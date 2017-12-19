Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO ALICE) – Las Vegas is about to be overrun by Lady Gaga’s little monsters.

Gaga has come out to confirm swirling rumors that she’s headed to Sin City to set up a residency at the MGM.

“The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater,” Gaga shared on Twitter. “Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!,” she added with a new hashtag: #LasVegasGoesGaga.

