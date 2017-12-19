Mindy Kaling (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

(RADIO ALICE) – Mindy Kaling is a first-time mommy, according to E! News. The creator and star of The Mindy Project says she gave birth to her baby girl, Katherine Kaling on Friday, December 15th.

The 38-year-old actress has not disclosed the identity of who the father is nor has she been linked to anyone since, Senator Cory Booker asked her out (nine months ago) in March. Kaling remains private.

In August, Kaling revealed on NBC’s Sunday Today With Willie Geist she was “excited” for parenthood. “It’s so unknown to me.” Kaling says. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

When Kaling was on Ellen DeGeneres’ show in October, she talked about how Oprah Winfrey, her co-star in A Wrinkle in Time, almost revealed she was expecting to the press.

“At first it was like, okay, if anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is that person,” Kaling laughs. “You also can’t be like, ‘Hey Oprah, zip it,’ because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

The comedienne also said she told her other co-star Reese Witherspoon while they were filming the Disney fantasy movie.

Kaling also stars in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film along with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchet and Anne Hathaway. The first preview for the movie released on Tuesday.

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters March 2018.



