(L-R) Colin Kaepernick, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Stephen Curry (credit: Anthony Behar/Gary A. Vasquez/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY)

(RADIO.COM) – Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has announced that he’ll sell the football team after reports of workplace misconduct (including sexual and racial harassment) surfaced against him. Sean Combs, better known as simply “Diddy,” had been mulling the prospect of buying a stake in the NFL, quickly expressed his interest.

“I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!” he tweeted.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

The hip-hop mogul noted that the NFL’s current roster of owners lacks diversity: Despite the high percentage of black players in the league, he’d be the first black owner.

“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he wrote.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Later, Diddy shared an Instagram video, doubling down on his announcement. In addition to buying the team, he promised to keep the quarterback position open for Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers player who sparked a wave of national anthem protests by taking a knee in 2016 during the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I need to send a message out to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina: I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine. I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year’s starting quarterback.”

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!! ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tweeted “I want in!”

Soon after, Kaepernick responded with “I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!”

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

According to Forbes, Sean Combs tops the list of highest paid musicians for 2017. His net worth is over $280 million.

