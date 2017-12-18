Secret Show Podcast for December 18th, 2017
WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!
Gentry on the Secret Show! Talking about a sexual assault experience you’ve experienced, bad advice: being insulted by your partner during your most intimate moments, and finding a match for your father!
This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!
