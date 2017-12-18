Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –How the movies did in the box office, ‘It’ actress Sophia Lillis banks $50k to play Amy Adams, California Health Department warns don’t keep cell phones next to your body, and NFL Sunday!


7-8am –We a play a game of true or false, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport restores power after crippling outage, lottery officials are looking for the owner of a ticket worth 40 million dollars that was purchased at a gas station in Albany, and tipping during the holidays!


8-9am –Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson selling team, Track Palin (son of Sarah Palin) arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska, children wish for snacks, 7-year-old’s heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires flood of donations, and RVs for homes now!


9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text!


