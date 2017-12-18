(L-R) Ted Cruz, Mark Hamill & Ajit Pai (Photo Credit: Sipa USA/USA Today)

(RADIO ALICE) – Over the weekend, Texas Senator Ted Cruz engaged in a battle of words on Twitter with Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Mark Hamill over the Net Neutrality debate.

Cruz tweeted “.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That’s why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net!”

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Hamill responded back with “Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh”

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

On Thursday, the FCC overturned Obama-era regulations that ensured internet service providers would treat all websites and content equally. FCC Chairperson Ajit Pai has been vocal on how the overturn won’t be as “bad” as most people think.

Pai posted a tongue-in-cheek video on things you can still do in the internet like posting food photos on Instagram or doing the Harlem Shake or even being a ‘Star Wars’ fan. Pai then donned a black “Sith” robe and wielded a lightsaber.

Cruz attempted to defend Pai when Hamill tweeted how unworthy the FCC chair was to wielding a lightsaber. “A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty?” Hamill tweeted.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai 🤮-but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

Hamill returns to the big screen as ‘Luke Skywalker’ in the eight installment of the Star Wars saga in The Last Jedi.

