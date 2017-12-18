(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)
(RADIO ALICE) – On Friday, Chef Mario Batali sent an apology to his email newsletter subscribers about the allegations of sexual misconduct against women on his part. He then followed up his apology with a recipe for “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls.”
The internet wasn’t having it as many blasted the celebrity chef across social media platforms.
Several women have come forward to accuse the former Stars Restaurant chef of sexual harrassment.
Batali issued a statement last week after stepping away from his restaurants and co-hosting duties on ABC’s The Chew.
