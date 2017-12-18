(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

(RADIO ALICE) – On Friday, Chef Mario Batali sent an apology to his email newsletter subscribers about the allegations of sexual misconduct against women on his part. He then followed up his apology with a recipe for “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls.”

The internet wasn’t having it as many blasted the celebrity chef across social media platforms.

Hi guys, it’s 2017 and Mario Batali just apologized for sexual harassment AND gave a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls all in one email. pic.twitter.com/88VuVB8a4H — Jules (@jules_su) December 16, 2017

MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?

PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.

MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.

PR: That's a horrible idea.

MB: Yeah, let's go with that.

PR: You need to apologize.

MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.

PR: We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017

Mario Batali “apologized” for sexually harassing women then provided a cinnamon roll recipe. “Women, sorry I degraded you, now get back in the kitchen and cook bitch.” — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2017

Several women have come forward to accuse the former Stars Restaurant chef of sexual harrassment.

Batali issued a statement last week after stepping away from his restaurants and co-hosting duties on ABC’s The Chew.

