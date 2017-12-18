(Courtesy of Arby's)

Last month an Iowa State student became internet famous for sharing his disgusting ‘Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich’.

The sandwich was a gag but it did get Chris Jorgensen an invite to create a more edible sandwich.

Chris, you know that a sandwich without meat isn't really a sandwich. If we fly you down to Arby's HQ, will you let us help you make a real sandwich that Iowa can be proud of? — Arby's (@Arbys) November 16, 2017

Thanks to @Arbys I'm headed to Atlanta next week to visit their HQ to design a sandwich to be available to the Ames Arby's location. What would you all like to see on such a sandwich? — Chris Jorgensen (@cjorgensen79) November 29, 2017

What they came up with was the ‘Big Iowa’. The sandwich features ham, turkey, brisket, bacon, smoked cheddar, three mozzarella sticks, Parmesan ranch sauce, and some red onions on an onion roll.

Sounds pretty gluttonous but nowhere near the infamous Meat Mountain.

