(Courtesy of Arby's)
Last month an Iowa State student became internet famous for sharing his disgusting ‘Pop Tart Cheese Sandwich’.
The sandwich was a gag but it did get Chris Jorgensen an invite to create a more edible sandwich.
What they came up with was the ‘Big Iowa’. The sandwich features ham, turkey, brisket, bacon, smoked cheddar, three mozzarella sticks, Parmesan ranch sauce, and some red onions on an onion roll.
Sounds pretty gluttonous but nowhere near the infamous Meat Mountain.
