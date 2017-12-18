Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:U2
Photo: Sam Jones

u2 sanjose onsale 1080x1080 static Alice Puts U2 Tickets Under Your TreeU2 Experience & Innocence Tour 2018 is coming to SAP Center IN 2018 … and all this week Sarah and Vinnie are giving away tickets to the May 8 concert.

TO WIN, listen to Sarah and Vinnie all this week (12/18 -12/22) for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call the studio at 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 wins a pair of lower reserved tickets to the May 8, 2018 concert at SAP Center.

DON’T MISS U2 in 2018. Tickets for U2’s MAY 8 concert are available and all sale now at www.livenation.com

(FYI. We think this is the perfect Holiday gift… who wouldn’t want tickets to see U2?)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live