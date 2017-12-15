(L-R) Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Johnny Galecki and Wil Wheaton (credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS)

(RADIO ALICE) – Life imitating art…more like recreating a scene from The Big Bang Theory, funny-man and actor Wil Wheaton arrived at a Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening dressed in a classic Star Trek uniform.

From 1987 to 1994, Wheaton played Ensign Wesley Crusher in the hit television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. On Thursday, he tweeted a photo infront of the El Captitan Theater and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood with the caption “I loved #TheLastJedi! It hit all the right notes for me, and seeing it in the Chinese Theater, surrounded by my fellow nerds was glorious. The Force was with us,” he continues with “Oh, and I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what that means.”

I loved #TheLastJedi! It hit all the right notes for me, and seeing it in the Chinese Theater, surrounded by my fellow nerds was glorious. The Force was with us. Oh, and I went in costume for the first time ever, because I am a damn adult and I get to decide what that means. pic.twitter.com/mTqB0LP4hV — Wil 'Kick the Nazis off the tweeters' Wheaton (@wilw) December 15, 2017

On a 2015 episode of The Big Bang Theory, Wheaton, who plays himself on the show, arrived in a theater where they were showing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, dressed up in a blue Star Trek uniform and pointy ears like Mr. Spock. When Leonard, played by Johnny Galecki asks Wheaton “Whatcha doin?” he answered with “I was in Star Trek. Just rooting for the home team.” When a heckler yells out “Star Trek stinks,” Wheaton claps back with “YEAH! Live long and suck it!” – Watch the scene, here…





