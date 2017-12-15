the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Omarosa opens up about resigning from her White House position. Kevin Hart did an interview about his cheating and calls it his “dumbest moment”. Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher once made out on the set of Star Wars! Russell Simmons has begun his own #NotMe movement to prove his innocence. Patriots play the Steelers this weekend and both the 49ers and Raiders have home games this weekend! Net Neutrality was repealed by the FCC and lawsuits are already popping up. Nationwide, 30% of working adults live with roommates, that number is 38% in San Francisco.

7 – 8 AM: Disney just bought a majority of 20th Century Fox. Someone ranked all 48 Netflix original shows! The CEO of a private jet line tells stories of ridiculous requests from extremely wealthy families. A sea lion attacked a swimmer at the San Francisco’s aquatic park. California drivers were ranked as the worst in America! More people opt to take ridesharing over an ambulance in times of emergency. Men are more likely to feel the pressure of being alone during the holidays, while women are happier at age 85 and over.

8 – 9 AM: The chorus from Drake High School comes in to sing Christmas carols! SpaceX just shot rocket full of supplies for the International Space Station. Free and accessible porn may become harder to come by since the end of net neutrality. Cops arrested a man for burning down a strip club where his girlfriend works. Fast Facts: NBC created its peacock logo to get people to buy color TVs, Dominoes had their best selling day when OJ had his epic car chase, and “U Can’t Touch This” is only MC Hammer’s fifth highest charting song!

9 – 10 AM: Bay Clubs and Alice present a check worth more than $100,000 to Tipping Point Community as a donation for victims of the North Bay fires. We read all of your texts from the morning!

