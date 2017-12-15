(Courtesy of Frito-Lay)

Cheetos Popcorn, featuring Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with Crunchy Cheetos, will debut at participating Regal Cinemas nationwide starting December 15.

“Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” said John Curry, senior vice-president of foodservice, Regal Cinemas in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Cheetos to deliver blockbuster snack choices to moviegoers.”

Cheetos Popcorn – a “dangerously cheesy popcorn snack” – will be available in 32 oz. cups.

