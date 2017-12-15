Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The canon of popular Christmas music is a hard playlist to crack: Apart from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” most standards we love are oldies but goodies. That doesn’t stop artists from trying their luck: In 2000, Britney Spears recorded “My Only Wish (This Year)” and among her fans, its legacy endures.

One such fan is comedian John Early, who appeared on The Late Show and performed Britney’s holiday classic. The Search Party actor explained what makes “My Only Wish (This Year)” so special to him:

“As a devout atheist, Christmas is huge for me, especially Christmas music. So I’m going to sing you my favorite Christmas song if that’s okay,” he said. “I’m gonna sing a song by Ms. Britney Jean Spears, who I coincidentally do a shocking impression of, born completely out of love, by the way.”

Watch Early’s cover rendition below.