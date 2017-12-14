Secret Show Podcast for December 14th, 2017

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

IT IS A WHOLE NEW SECRET SHOW WITH NO BLEEPS!

Sarah’s husband, John, and dad, Gentry, both join the Secret Show and we learn that Von is a super picky eater! Bad advice: “HELP! I’m so tired of the Friend Zone, but don’t want sex to ruin our friendship!”

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 12.14.2017

