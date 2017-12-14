the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.14.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: John Stamos is expecting his first born with his girlfriend! Salma Hayek says Weinstein was her “personal monster”. Bananas At Large will bring in carolers for the morning show tomorrow! The vote for Net Neutrality is today and the internet could change forever! There will be several memorial services for Mayor Ed Lee, who suddenly passed away earlier this week. Christmas dinner is stressful for a lot of families!

7 – 8 AM: Netflix performed a welfare check on a customer after noticing they binge-watched The Office. Buzz Aldrin has released a new “Mission to Mars” backpack line with Sprayground. Disney is buying 21st Century Fox! Morgan Spurlock penned a letter titled “I Am Part Of The Problem” about sexual assault. 39% of people plan on getting drunk before their family gathering, 23% before their office Christmas party, and more surprising events we drink before! These are the top 10 searched items on Google.

8 – 9 AM: Band Together Bay Area has their concert with the Red Hot Chili Peppers tonight to support the North Bay fires! Google’s Most Searched Actors, Musicians, Movies, Shows, and More. Ed Sheeran shares his life since 2 years without a cellphone. Most overpaid actors of 2017! Big Little Lies is coming back for another season! The fires in Southern California have grown to the 4th largest in recent history. About 43% of adults consider themselves to be picky eaters and 12% of employees have stolen a coworker’s lunch! A man’s muscles are the most important feature when measuring attractiveness. A surgeon is in court for signing his initials into two patient’s livers. Doctors say you’re contagious 5 to 7 days from the moment your symptoms begin.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning! Hooman and Sarah’s John give an exclusive movie review of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

