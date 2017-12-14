Concept Millennium Falcon Ride Design (credit: Disney Parks)

(RADIO ALICE) – On Wednesday, Disney gave us a first look at one the most highly anticipated rides to come to ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ at the Disney Resorts. The much talked about Millennium Falcon flight simulator.

Disney Parks tweeted a photo of the interior hallway, inside Han Solo’s Corellian starship. The caption read “We’re home.” #starwars #galaxysedge – Learn more this Saturday at Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.”

“We’re home.” #starwars #galaxysedge – Learn more this Saturday at Star Wars: Galactic Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. pic.twitter.com/wGe1rUzpwH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 13, 2017

This is the first time Disney revealed an actual photo of the project since they made the announcement back in July at the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Star Wars fans can only imagine lifting up the flooring to expose the smuggling bays where Luke, Han, Chewbacca and Obi Wan Kenobi hid during A New Hope. In The Force Awakens, Rey, Finn and BB-8 also hid in the bays right before Han reclaimed his ship.

The immersive motion experience will put a small group inside the cockpit and control the Millennium Falcon. Each flight crewperson will have a role in piloting the movements of the ride.

Construction on ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,’ which was originally referred to as ‘Star Wars Land,’ began in April 2016 and is expected to open at both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida in 2019.

