Unless otherwise indicated below, KLLC-FM’s general contest rules apply to KLLC-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KLLC-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KLLC-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Charlie Puth On-Air Ticket Giveaway

December 18 – December 22

For the Charlie Puth Ticket Giveaway starts on December 16, 2017 at 9:05am PT and ends on December 16, 2017 at 5:05pm PT. To enter on air, listen to Alice @ 97.3 (KLLC-FM) December 16, 2017 through December 22, 2017 at approximately 9:05am, 12:05pm, 3:05pm and 5:05pm for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, call 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 will receive two (2) tickets to the Charlie Puth concert on August 17, 2018 at Shoreline Amphitheatre upon confirmation of eligibility. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $76.00, courtesy of Live Nation. The Charlie Puth concert tickets are only valid for the August 17, 2018 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre. You can only win once. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. Resale is strictly prohibited. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). Winner and guest(s) must abide by all venue policies. Otherwise, general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.