Star Wars: The Last Jedi (credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters THIS FRIDAY, December 15th!

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie all week for a chance to score a pair of Fandango tickets to go see Star Wars: The Last Jedi AND … also qualify for the new Star Wars: Battlefront II video game for Play Station 4!

Here’s how to win:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie in the mornings 12/11-12/15, when you hear the cue to call, start dialing 800-400-FM97…the ninth caller into the studio will instantly win a pair of Fandango tickets and will qualify for the new Star Wars: Battlefront II video game for Play Station 4!