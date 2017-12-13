Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, Annihilation is a sci-fi film that involves a group of scientists and soldiers that explore a mysterious force that is full of strange and terrifying phenomena.

The film stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac and was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).

Annihilation is in theaters on February 23rd, 2018.

