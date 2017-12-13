the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: George Clooney gave $1 million each to his closest 14 friends. Trump responded to Kirsten Gillibrand. Jose Canseco gets fired from the Oakland A’s after a rant about molestation on Twitter. Selena Gomez’s family hates that she is back with Justin Bieber. Doug Jones defeats Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race! Five traits that make you live longer. “Feminism” is the Merriam-Webster 2017 word of the year!

7 – 8 AM: We count down the Billboard Hot 100. Ed Sheeran will do his next version of “Perfect” with Andrea Bocelli! Pat DiNizio, the lead singer of The Smithereens, dies at age 62. The battle for net neutrality will be voted on tomorrow. A former Facebook executive rails against Facebook.

8 – 9 AM: This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced! Omarosa has quit her job in the White House to pursue her own career. Star Wars: The Last Jedi has 150 positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes at 94%, and George Lucas said he loves the new film! Haim released their own Hanukkah song. Wolfgang Van Halen debuts a few clips from his upcoming album! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are almost definitely dating! Google’s massive office and housing plan is approved in Mountain View. There aren’t enough homes to keep up with able workers in the Bay Area! December 18th is the peak time of stress during the Holiday season. Fast Facts about Borat! Aaron Rodgers is cleared to play with his Green Bay Packers again. Men in the United States last longer in bed than any other country, but 9 minutes less than most women prefer.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

