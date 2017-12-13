Omarosa Manigault between Senator Marco Rubio and Ben Carson (Photo Credit: Jack Gruber-USA Today)

(RADIO ALICE) – Former reality star and three-time candidate of NBC’s The Apprentice, Omarosa Manigault Newman is stepping down as President Donald Trump’s director of communications at the White House Office of Public Liaison.

In an email, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,”

Omarosa was a prominent figure in Trump’s presidential campaign. When Trump took office, she quickly joined the ranks of his administraton to work on outreach to various constituency groups.

Apparently, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and Omarosa didn’t quite get along. Kelly had been “frustrated” with her for months and had her “pushed out.” According to a source for The Washington Post, Omarosa did not “go quietly” and was “escorted off the premises.” The source also told The Post “She did not voluntarily resign,”

A friend of Omarosa, Armstrong Williams said she only planned to stay at her job for a year, where she garnered the highest possible salary amount for a White House staffer, something close to $180,000.

