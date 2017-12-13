SAG Actor Statue (Photo Credit: © Admedia, Inc-USA Today)

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – The nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced early Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The presentation was aired on TBS, TNT, truTV and on various online outlets.

After SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin presented the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris stepped out onto the podium, said a couple words and proceeded to introduce the guest presenters.

Olivia Munn of The Newsroom and Niecy Nash of Claws then revealed the nominees in the running for “The Actor” statuette. Watch the 10 minute video below.





The drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads the list with four nods. Frances McDormand picks up an Outstanding Actress nomination, along with Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell each receiving an Outstanding Supporting Actor Performance nod. The comedy/drama Lady Bird starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are both up for a SAG Award, along with an Outstanding Cast nomination.

Morgan Freeman will be honored with this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award. Comedienne Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie won the year before with Freeman becoming the 54th recipient of the honor.

Here are 2017’s SAG Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Wonder Woman

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 21st and will be hosted for first time by The Good Place actress Kristen Bell.

SAG-AFTRA’s website will have a complete list of nominees available.

