LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – The nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced early Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The presentation was aired on TBS, TNT, truTV and on various online outlets.
After SAG Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee Member Elizabeth McLaughlin presented the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris stepped out onto the podium, said a couple words and proceeded to introduce the guest presenters.
Olivia Munn of The Newsroom and Niecy Nash of Claws then revealed the nominees in the running for “The Actor” statuette. Watch the 10 minute video below.
The drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads the list with four nods. Frances McDormand picks up an Outstanding Actress nomination, along with Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell each receiving an Outstanding Supporting Actor Performance nod. The comedy/drama Lady Bird starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are both up for a SAG Award, along with an Outstanding Cast nomination.
Morgan Freeman will be honored with this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award. Comedienne Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie won the year before with Freeman becoming the 54th recipient of the honor.
Here are 2017’s SAG Nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Wonder Woman
The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 21st and will be hosted for first time by The Good Place actress Kristen Bell.
SAG-AFTRA’s website will have a complete list of nominees available.
