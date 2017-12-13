(KPIX-TV)

The force is strong with this field.

11-year-old Will Mullen and with the help of his dad, Mark, plowed a field near Livermore to resemble the Rebel Alliance insignia.

Just in time for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the duo spent a few days over the past few weeks painstakingly plowing the 200 yards wide crop circle.

Will called the crop circle a welcome mat for Star Wars fans throughout the galaxy.

“We welcome members of the Rebel Alliance and any X-wings to land here in our backyard,” Will told KPIX-TV of the heroes who battled the Galactic Empire in the original trilogy. “We are still waiting.”

