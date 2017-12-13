(CBS SF/RADIO ALICE) – One of the biggest storms to strike the U.S. in history is also entering the record books as the most searched topic on Google in 2017.
Hurricane Irma, the category 5 storm which battered Florida and the Caribbean in September, was the “most Googled” search term in the U.S. and around the world this year.
Matt Lauer, the former Today show host fired over sexual harassment allegations, was the second-most frequently entered search among Americans in 2017. Legendary singer and musician Tom Petty, who passed away on Oct. 2, finished third on Google’s list.
Here are some of the other terms, popular questions, and people Google says had the highest sustained spike in traffic in the United States and globally this year:
UNITED STATES
Searches
1. Hurricane Irma
2. Matt Lauer
3. Tom Petty
4. Super Bowl
5. Las Vegas Shooting
6. Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight
7. Solar Eclipse
8. Hurricane Harvey
9. Aaron Hernandez
10. Fidget Spinner
People
1. Matt Lauer
2. Meghan Markle
3. Harvey Weinstein
4. Michael Flynn
5. Kevin Spacey
6. Bill O’Reilly
7. Melania Trump
8. Kathy Griffin
9. Milo Yiannopoulos
10. Gal Gadot
Losses
1. Tom Petty
2. Aaron Hernandez
3. Chris Cornell
4. Bill Paxton
5. Hugh Hefner
6. Chester Bennington
7. Charlie Murphy
8. Lil Peep
9. Jim Nabors
10. David Cassidy
How to…
1. How to make slime
2. How to make solar eclipse glasses
3. How to watch the solar eclipse
4. How to watch Mayweather vs. McGregor
5. How to buy Bitcoin
6. How to freeze your credit
7. How to solve a Rubix Cube
8. How to make a fidget spinner
9. How to cook a turkey in the oven
10. How to screen record
What is…
1. What is DACA?
2. What is Bitcoin?
3. What is a solar eclipse?
4. What is antifa?
5. What is net neutrality?
6. What is covfefe?
7. What is the antikythera mechanism?
8. What is a fidget spinner?
9. What is the Paris Climate Agreement?
10. What is a hurricane?
GLOBAL LISTS
Searches
1. Hurricane Irma
2. iPhone 8
3. iPhone X
4. Matt Lauer
5. Meghan Markle
6. 13 Reasons Why
7. Tom Petty
8. Fidget Spinner
9. Chester Bennington
10. India National Cricket Team
Songs/Lyrics
1. Despacito
2. Shape of You
3. Perfect
4. Havana
5. Look What You Made Me Do
6. HUMBLE.
7. Versace on the Floor
8. Closer
9. Bad and Boujee
10. Rockstar
Memes
1. Cash Me Outside
2. United Airlines
3. Elf on the Shelf
4. What in Tarnation
5. Spongebob Mocking
6. Romper
7. IT
8. Joe Biden
9. Game of Thrones
10. Hot dog
Elections
1. French election
2. German federal election
3. UK election
4. Uttar Pradesh election
5. Georgia special election
6. Montana special election
7. British Columbia election
8. BMC election
9. Sicilian regional election
10. Dutch election
