Tonight (12/13) into tomorrow morning (12/14) according to NASA is the best time to watch the annual Geminid Meteor shower.

“With August’s Perseids obscured by bright moonlight, the Geminids will be the best shower this year,” said Bill Cooke with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “The thin, waning crescent Moon won’t spoil the show.”

To see the show just to the constellation Gemini in the night sky with the peak times for viewing being between Wednesday, December 13th at 11:00 PM and 4:00 AM on Thursday, December 14. As always, clouds and light pollution are your biggest enemies.

You can also watch it via the NASA live stream of the Geminid shower starting at sunset from the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Or watch with the experts at the Chabot Space & Science Center – 10000 Skyline Blvd. Oakland, CA 94619. Chabot’s observatory deck (located at the rear of the Center) will be open (though the Center will be closed) for the Geminid Meteor shower on Dec. 13th – 14th from 11:00 PM – 3:00 AM. Our astronomy experts will be on hand to answer your questions and help you catch a glimpse of the brightest meteors in the night sky.

