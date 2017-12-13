Anderson Cooper (Photo Credit: Debby Wong/imageSPACE)

(RADIO ALICE) – CNN is looking into how Anderson Cooper’s Twitter account was hacked Wednesday after sending President Trump tweets calling him a “tool” and a “pathetic loser.”

This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017

The since-removed tweets were discovered when Cooper woke up and realized “someone gained access’ to his account and sent the tweets to the President. CNN says they’re “working with Twitter to secure the account.”

just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account. i have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) December 13, 2017

Apparently, the tweets were in response to Trump’s tweet on why Republican Roy Moore didn’t win the Alabama Senate election, where Democrat Doug Jones won the race.

“Oh, really? You endorsed him tool! Pathetic loser,” read the deleted tweet.

Cooper says he has “not sent a tweet in days,” nor has he replied to anyone elses tweets.

