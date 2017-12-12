the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.12.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee died suddenly at the age of 65. Golden Globe nominations. The mother of Keaton Jones is under fire after the internet found racist posts on her Facebook profile. More sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood and several NFL commentators are suspended. Patriots lost last night! Amazon has the best prices this holiday season. A 26-year old YouTube stuntman fell to his death yesterday.

7 – 8 AM: These are the fastest and slowest watched Netflix shows of 2017! Charles Manson’s death certificate has been made public. Neil Young’s model trains auctioned off for more than $300,000! Contestants for this season of Amazing Race! Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies suddenly at the age of 65 after suffering a heart attack. Apple Park is one of the most expensive sites in the United States. A woman threatened an entire plane after smoking in the bathroom.

8 – 9 AM: David Cassidy is posthumously accused of sexual assault by Samantha Fox. Chris Brown bought a monkey for himself and his daughter Royalty! There will be a press conference to officially announce how the city of San Francisco will move forward after the sudden loss of Mayor Ed Lee. The Alabama Senate race is happening today. Saudi Arabia will now allow commercial movie theaters for the first time in 35 years! A kid signed “Help Me” while sitting on Santa’s lap. There is more than one way to spell Hanukkah and other Chanukah facts! New York is the top city to celebrate New Years. Couples spend over 100 hours each year just figuring out what to eat!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!​

