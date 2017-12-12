Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and Noomi Rapace star in the upcoming Netflix original film Bright.

Bright captures the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) fighting off orcs, fairies and one atomic blonde elf played by Noomi Rapace (Leila) to save the fantastical world as they know it. The unlikely pair must put aside their differences to protect Los Angeles from the lurking sinister forces of the underworld.

The original soundtrack from Bright also features some of the biggest names in music including Bastille, Alt-J, X Ambassadors, Sam Hunt, Steve Aoki, and more. Click here for details.

Bright premieres in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22nd, 2017.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.