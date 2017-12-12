Jimmy Kimmel (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador-Sipa USA)

(RADIO ALICE) – Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned back to work Monday night, holding his 8-month-old son William in his arms.

In April, Billy was born with a rare congenital heart defect where after three days after his birth, underwent a successful surgery. Kimmel took all of last week off to be with his son who had a follow-up heart surgery.

During Monday night’s show, Kimmel pleaded on camera to Congress to restore and improve the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A cause he has advocated since his son was born. The program has been without funding and in a politcal stalemate since September.

In Jimmy’s words, Congress putting tax cuts for millionaires ahead of the lives of children is “disgusting.”

Watch Kimmel’s Monday Night Monolgue:





©2017 Entercom 2017 All rights reserved.