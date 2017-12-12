(Courtesy of #GetFried)

#GetFried Fry Café sells six styles of fries with more than 25 toppings and sauces plus a number of finger food favorites.

Inspired by Dutch Fry Cafes and Canadian Poutine shops, at the #getfried Fry Café you can load your fries with everything from cheese and to maple syrup. YOu can customize or go with their 7 signature baskets:

716 (chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese)

This is our delicious "716"! Your choice of fries topped with pulled chicken, blue cheese, and hot sauce truly gives you a taste of what Buffalo is all about! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Feb 1, 2016 at 3:39am PST

Oh’ Canada (gravy, cheese curds)

❤️ this pic if you LOVE poutine!! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Jan 23, 2016 at 7:44am PST

Texas Cheese Fries (liquid cheese, bacon, chives, chili powder)



Southern Comfort (pulled pork or chicken, BBQ sauce)

BBQ lovers, these are for you! Our Southern Comfort basket of fries are smothered with pulled pork or chicken, topped with wood fired BBQ sauce! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Jan 14, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Rocky Balboa (sirloin, onions, sweet peppers, cheese)

The Rocky Balboa is our twist on the classic Philly Cheese Steak! Enjoy your choice of fries topped with sirloin steak, sauteed onion, sweet peppers, and melted cheese! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Jan 18, 2016 at 10:10am PST

Truffle Love (truffle oil, parmesan, cilantro)

Our Truffle Love basket features truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and cilantro! Crafted to give you a burst of unique flavors that compliment each other perfectly! Stop in and give these fries a try! Thanks for the pic @amberhay1! Keep tagging #getfried for your basket of fries to be featured! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:28am PST

Sweet Tooth (sweet potato fries, maple syrup, powdered sugar, cinnamon)

Who has a sweet tooth?! These fries are sure to satisfy your sweetest cravings! The Sweet Tooth basket lives up to its name with sweet potato fries drizzled with maple syrup, powdered sugar, and cinnamon! A post shared by #getfried (@getfriedusa) on Jan 10, 2016 at 3:22pm PST

They also serve shakes and sliders with waffle fries in lieu of buns.

Thier first California cafe is set to open in January at 4300 Great America Parkway in Santa Clara. Check out their full menu at www.getfried.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.