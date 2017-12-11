Secret Show Podcast for December 11th, 2017
WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!
IT IS A WHOLE NEW SECRET SHOW WITH NO BLEEPS!
Several Listeners update us on their stories! Bad advice: One resentful woman needs help figuring out how to approach her sisters’ gift ideas for their parents. Hooman submits his own Bad Advice scenario about an ex-girlfriend!
This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!
Secret Show 12.11.2017
