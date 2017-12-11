the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.11.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Golden Globe nominations. A bullied kid named Keaton gets tons of support from celebrities. Wildfires in Southern California are threatening more and more celeb homes. Beyonce was sighted at a local Target in San Clemente. Coco wins the weekend box office again! Pipe Bomb explosion in New York City this morning. 61% of people worldwide believe aliens DO exist! A woman recently cut men out of her life to begin dating ghost and has allegedly had sex with more than 20 ghosts.

7 – 8 AM: Top 10 Earning YouTube stars on 2017! Josh Homme kicks a woman in the face during a concert this weekend, he later issued an apology. The most people on a commercial flight included two babies who were born mid-flight. 8 out of 10 Americans ban smoking in their house. A man stole a $3,000 life-sized sex doll! Raiders lost this weekend, but the 49ers won!

8 – 9 AM: We count down the Top Album Charts! Hooman’s first time getting wasted. Saturday Night Live takes on sexual harassment in Hollywood and politics! Neal Schon releases a new EP. The new trailer for Ready Player One is outstanding! Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. will be allowed to launch its generic version of Viagra today. An 18-year old sped himself into a high-speed chase while racing to his girlfriend’s house for relations. The average American spends $70,000 during their lifetime on take-out food!

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!