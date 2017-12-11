Josh Homme of 'Queens of the Stone Age' (Photo Credit: USA Today)

On Saturday night, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme kicked photographer Chelsea Lauren while “in a state of being lost in performance.”

On Sunday, Homme apologized on QOTSA’s social media accounts.

“I don’t have any excuse or reason … I was a total d**k … I’m truly sorry, and I hope you’re okay.” He continues, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life, and last night was definitely one of them.”

View the full apology below:

Prior to Homme’s apology, Lauren posted the following:

