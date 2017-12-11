(L-R) Simone Alexandra Johnson, Sharon Stone, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Alfre Woodard (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (RADIO ALICE) – Early Monday morning, the nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globes were announced.

Kristen Bell, Sharon Stone, Alfre Woodard and Garrett Hedlund made the announcements at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Simone Alexandra Johnson, daughter of actor Dwayne Johnson will serve as Golden Globe Ambassador, formerly titled Miss Golden Globe.

In film, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy/drama leads with 7 nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Drama), a Best Actress nod to Sally Hawkins, a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Richard Jenkins and Best Supporting Actress nomination for Octavia Spencer.





Other notable movies include Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Steve Spielberg’s The Post and James & Dave Franco’s The Disaster Artist.

In televison, HBO’s Big Little Lies is up in front with six nominations. The show’s lead actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are up for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. While Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley both vie for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.





Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will vote on the winners with the announcement ceremony airing on NBC on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The live show will be hosted by Seth Myers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The Golden Globes website will have a full list of nominees available.



