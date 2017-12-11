Artist rendering courtesy of August Hall.

Ruby Skye and Slide Bar closed earlier in the year and a new concert hall and restaurant/bar are almost ready to open in the space.

Located near Union Square at 420 Mason Street, the building will house the 1000-capacity concert venue named August Hall, a restaurant and bar named Fifth Arrow, and even a multi-lane bowling alley.

August Hall, named after August Headman who built the building in the 1890s, will be promoted and tickets through Live Nation Northern California.

“The room was beaten, tired and almost destroyed after 15 years, but the bones of the building were spectacular,” Jodi Goodman, president at Live Nation Northern California, told Billboard. “I felt like how Bill Graham probably felt when he first went into the Fillmore back in the day.”

Both August Hall and Fifth Arrow should open in early 2018.

