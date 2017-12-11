(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

The latest icon to be marred by sexual misconduct allegations is the celebrity chef and noted Croc shoe lover Mario Batali.

Eater is reporting that multiple women have come forward to share their stories of harassment by Batali, mostly stemming from the 1990s.

Via a statement to Eater, Batali apologized but did not deny the stories.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Batali will be stepping away from his restaurants and will no longer appear as the co-host of ABC’s daytime talk and cooking show The Chew.

