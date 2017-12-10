(RADIO ALICE) – On Sunday, Warner Bros. released the full length trailer for the highly anticipated Steven Spielberg movie, Ready Player One.

6,500 attendees at this year’s San Diego Comic Con was treated to a first look at Spielberg’s newest film.

The story is set in a dystopian world of 2045, where most people “found salvation” in the OASIS. A virtual reality world that was created by James Halliday, played by Mark Rylance. At the time of his death, a premortem message sends everyone in the OASIS into a virtual scavenger hunt for control of the world he created. Young Wade Watts, played by Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse), takes on the call and sets forth on an adventure beyond this universe.

Ready Player One opens in theaters March 30th.



© Entercom 2017 All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten.