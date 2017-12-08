In celebration of December 8th aka National Brownie Day, we have an easy recipe anyone can put together. All you need is some ingredients, a mug and a microwave. The recipe comes from Denise Smart, author of Meal In A Mug: 80 Fast, Easy Recipes For Hungry People—All You Need Is A Mug And A Microwave from Simon & Schuster, available wherever books are sold.
Chocolate Pistachio Brownie
Makes one chocolate pistachio brownie
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
- 1 tablespoon dark or milk chocolate chips
Directions:
- In a medium mug or cup, mix together the dry ingredients, then stir in the oil and milk until you have a smooth batter with no lumps. Stir in the nuts and chocolate chips.
- Microwave on high for one minute and enjoy!
