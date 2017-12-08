the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 12.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Live Broadcast Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Al Franken has officially stepped down as a Senator amid sexual assault allegations. Bryan Singer opens up about why he was fired as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody while Dexter Fletcher will move forward with the film. A couple who lost their home in the SoCal fires found their original wedding ring in the rubble and the husband proposed all over again. 20% of people can’t wait for the holidays to be over! We spend about $1600 each year to cheer ourselves up. Star Wars sex toys are the latest stocking stuffer!

7 – 8 AM: Scott Capurro calls in on his Birthday! Forbes listed the Top 10 Highest Paid Musicians of 2017. Donald Trump was caught slurring during a recent speech. Lifetime will debut a full movie about Corey Feldman and Corey Haim next year! More than $9 Billion in insurance claims have been reported since the NorCal wildfires. Pre-Game drinks that ruin your night! The average person unlocks their phone 10+ times a day for no specific reason. BitMoji leads Apple’s Top downloaded Apps of 2017!

8 – 9 AM: Donald Sterling was involved in a car accident last night and began screaming at the officers on scene. Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Fast Facts: Christopher Columbus thought manatees were Mermaids during his 1492 voyage. A YouTube prankster cemented his head inside a microwave and needed firefighters to break him free! A recent survey counts down our favorite fast foods.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

