By Hayden Wright

Meghan Trainor appears alongside Diddy, Fergie and DJ Khaled on the new FOX singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom. At a press event, Trainor spoke about her new show and how fitness transformed her life — at the suggestion of her boyfriend, actor Daryl Sabara.

“He’s changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise — even mentally. After my second (vocal chord) surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, ‘You want to workout?’ and I was like, ‘No, but OK.’ But now I love it. I’m obsessed with it, and I’ve never felt better.”