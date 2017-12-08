Photo: F. Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has a guys’ night out and tries to drown his sorrows in the music video for “Miss You.”

The colorful new clip finds the singer downing pints and shots with his buddies as the club-hop across town, all the while trying to erase the memory of an ex from his mind.

“I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night,” the singer shared in an interview (via Genius). “In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved.”

Watch Tomlinson’s “Miss You” video, which contains explicit language, over at Radio.com.