Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Disney, Incredibles 2, photo, The Incredibles
'Incredibles 2' Conceptual Art (credit: Disney•Pixar)

EMERYVILLE (RADIO ALICE) – On Friday, Disney•Pixar released to Entertainment Weekly, a second look at their upcoming animated movie Incredibles 2

The photo actually picks up where the first film left off. With Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl just about to do battle with the villainous ‘Underminer,’ voiced by John Ratzenberger.


Last month, the Emeryville-based animation studio released a cute teaser trailer featuring little baby Jack-Jack discovering his superpowers.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters on June 15th, 2018.

©2017 Entercom All Rights Reserved

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live