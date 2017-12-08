Photo: Olivia Malone

By Scott T. Sterling

Charli XCX has shared new song “Out of My Head,” featuring Tove Lo and Alma.

Related: Watch Halsey and Charli XCX Cover the Spice Girls

The new tune is from Charli XCX’s forthcoming mixtape, Pop2, due to debut Dec. 15.

The pop star’s mixtape will also feature guest spots from Carly Rae Jepsen, former Chairlift vocalist Caroline Polachek, Brooke Candy and more.

Check out the new track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com and see the full tracklist below.

1. Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

2. Out Of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA)

3. Lucky

4. Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)

5. I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar)

6. Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)

7. Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash)

8. Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)

9. Porsche (feat. MØ)

10. Track 10